Expectations: The Steelers resisted the temptation to hit the “reset” button in the offseason, believing the window to win a Super Bowl with the now 39-year-old Roethlisberger isn’t closed quite yet. Roethlisberger took a pay cut (on paper) to return for an 18th season and the team should be lauded for the way it navigated a salary cap situation that looked dire in February. The defense should again be among the NFL’s best, but Pittsburgh plays in arguably the league’s deepest division and faces the NFL’s toughest schedule, at least based on 2020 results. The Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003, the longest active streak in the league. The key — again — is the offensive line. If it can protect Roethlisberger and give Harris room to run, Pittsburgh should be in the mix in the AFC North. That’s a pretty big “if” for a group that will feature a new starter at all five positions.