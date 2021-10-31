Panthers: Darnold’s concussion was Carolina’s most significant injury. ... WR Robby Anderson took a big hit from Falcons S Erik Harris while trying to haul in a pass in the third quarter. Anderson crumpled to the turf while Harris celebrated, leading to a brief confrontation with Panthers S Sam Franklin Jr. Anderson was able walk off and returned to the game just a few plays later. ... MLB Jermaine Carter Jr left the game in the first half to be evaluated for a possible concussion. He was cleared to return.