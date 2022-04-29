Denver picks Bonitto, Dulcich after sitting out 1st round

Placeholder while article actions load

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos drafted a pass rusher and a tight end after trading away former first-rounders Von Miller and Noah Fant over the last six months. With the first of two picks they obtained from the Rams in the trade for Miller last November, the Broncos selected Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto with the 64th and final selection of the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

They grabbed UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich in the third round after including Fant in the trade for Russell Wilson last month.

They also sent the third-round pick they obtained from the Rams in the Miller deal to Indianapolis in exchange for a fifth-rounder this year and the Colts’ third-rounder in 2023.

Bonitto called Miller one of his idols, saying the pro pass rushers he looks up to begin with “one of the great ones that walked through there for sure” in Miller, who signed with Buffalo after helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.

The Rams sent their second- and third-rounders to Denver for Miller, a haul that helped the Broncos part with first- and second-round picks this year and next in exchange for Wilson, the first premier passer they’ve had since Peyton Manning retired in 2016.

Acquiring Wilson left the Broncos without a first-round pick for the first time in a decade. Paton swore, however, that he didn’t care, suggesting he’d rather spend his Thursday night watching highlights of his new quarterback anyway.

And on Friday night, he obtained another big target for Wilson in Dulchich, who’s 6-4 and 250 pounds.

“We’re going to win Super Bowls,” Dulcich exclaimed after the Broncos used the 80th overall pick on him after trading down five spots with Houston to obtain an extra mid-round selection.

Dulcich, a former receiver, is more polished as a pass-catcher than a blocker with four 100-yard receiving games in the last two years for the Bruins.

Still, Dulcich said he had to become a willing blocker in UCLA’s run-oriented system.

Bonitto (6-3, 248 pounds) is a better pass rusher than run stopper. He collected 18½ sacks over the last three seasons for the Sooners and had 32 tackles for loss during his career in Norman.

He should contribute immediately as a spot pass rusher on a defense that will feature free agent acquisition Randy Gregory and former first-rounder Bradley Chubb on the edges.

“Just getting to learn from those guys, It’s going to be great for me,” Bonitto said.

The Broncos have eights elections Saturday, although Paton surely would like to package some of them to add to the five selections he now owns in 2023.

One of 10 teams that didn’t pick in the first round Thursday night, the Broncos tweeted a faux video of the team drafting Wilson with the ninth pick that they dealt to Seattle.

Under rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos hope to snap a six-year playoff drought and end a five-year run of losing records in 2022.

