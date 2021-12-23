STATS AND STUFF: The Ravens have lost three straight games by a combined four points. … Despite his injury problems, Jackson still leads QBs with 767 yards rushing. … Andrews had 10 catches for 136 yards and two TDs last weekend, making him the second TE ever (Travis Kelce in 2018) with at least 10 catches, 100 yards receiving and a receiving TD in consecutive games. … Huntley last week became one of seven QBs since 1960 to throw for at least 200 yards and two TDs and rush for 70 yards and two TDs in a game. The others are Josh Allen, Mike Vick, Daunte Culpepper, Steve McNair, Kordell Stewart and Fran Tarkenton. ... Cincinnati has the fewest penalties (58) and penalty yards (481) in the NFL. ... The Bengals’ offense has scored on 34 of 40 trips to the the red zone (24 TDs, 10 FGs), sixth best in the NFL. ... Burrow is third in the NFL in yards per passing attempt (8.37) and tied for third in pass plays of 40 or more yards (10). ... Burrow is ranked fourth in completion percentage (68.7). ... Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon had only 58 rushing yards last Sunday but still ranks second in the league in attempts (262) and yards (1,094). ... Burrow’s 12 TDs are third best in the league. ... Bengals rookie Chase is tied for third with six receptions of 40 or more yards, and tied for third with 10 touchdown catches. ... The Cincinnati defense has 40 sacks, tied for third best in the NFL. ... Bengals rookie K Evan McPherson’s nine FGs of 50 or more yards are a league best. His 58-yarder in last Sunday’s win was a franchise record.