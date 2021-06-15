“I’d probably quit football if I had to play for somebody else,” Carr said Tuesday. “I’m a Raider for my entire life. And I’m going to root for one team for the rest of my life and it’s the Raiders. I just feel that so strong in my heart. I don’t need a perfect situation, I believe that. ... I think we can all agree if we were able to pull it off and win a championship here, that would feel much better than just piling a whole bunch of great players together and joining up and doing it that way.”