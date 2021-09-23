“We are a very good football team,” Carr said. “We definitely feel that way, but feeling that way and actually going out there and winning football games are two different things. So, we don’t want to rest in what we’ve done and we kind of want to look ahead and hopefully continue to be hungry because honestly, it doesn’t matter how many games we win. It’s still not enough. And that’s the mindset, it’s not enough until you’re in the dance and win the last game.