“I’ll be ready to go,” Henry said Thursday. “When Sunday comes, I’ll be ready to go.”

First place in the AFC South is on the line when the Titans (8-5) host the Texans (8-5). The teams will play each twice in the final three weeks of the season.

The Titans also said Friday that starting safety Kenny Vaccaro is questionable for Sunday’s game. Vaccaro has to clear the concussion protocol after practicing fully Thursday and Friday. Cornerback LeShaun Sims is questionable after missing the past two games with an injured right ankle. He also practiced each day this week.

Tennessee will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a second straight game because of an injured foot. Wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) and linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder) also will miss their second consecutive game.

