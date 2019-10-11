Jackson hasn’t played since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2. He had two touchdown catches on deep throws in the season opener. Darby is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury and Maddox suffered a neck injury in Week 4.
Sproles injured his calf last week. Also, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan remains sidelined with a foot injury.
The Eagles (3-2) have won two straight entering Sunday’s game against the Vikings (3-2).
