“I’m not asking to get the ball 100 times, I’m not asking to play 100 percent — whatever that role is that fits, just let me play it to the best of my ability,” said Jackson, who has led the league four times in yards per reception. “Being that spark, what I’ve been able to do my whole career. Deep threat, vertical threat ... if it’s being a decoy opening it up for other guys, (Darren) Waller, Huner (Renfrow), whatever it is I need to do to be a spark that’s what I’m here for.”