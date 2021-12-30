STATS AND STUFF: The Broncos must win to avoid their fifth straight losing season. It would be their longest such streak since 1963-1972, a run that includes their last seven years in the AFL and first three years in the NFL. … Lock has thrown for 646 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in three starts against Los Angeles. Denver won two of those three games. … Third-down success was vital to the Broncos winning the first meeting against the Chargers. They converted 72.7% (8 of 11), the best single-game mark by the team dating back to 1991 when the statistic began being tracked. … Williams has 827 yards rushing, while Gordon has 765 yards to become the fourth Denver duo to both top 700 yards. Two backs topping 800 yards has happened only once in team history, when Mike Anderson ran for 1,014 yards and Tatum Bell added 921 yards in 2005. … Chargers WR Keenan Allen has caught at least 95 passes in five straight seasons. That is the second-best streak in NFL history following Antonio Brown’s six straight seasons in 2013-2018. … Justin Herbert needs two touchdown passes to set a Los Angeles single-season record. Philip Rivers threw 34 in 2008. … The Chargers’ 6.0 yards per play average on offense is best in the AFC. They are one of four teams in the NFL averaging at least 6 yards per play, along with the Rams (6.1), Tampa Bay (6.0) and San Francisco (6.0). … Los Angeles has forced 17 fumbles. That includes a league-best 10 strip-sacks, with Bosa accounting for six.