Yep, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who on Sunday become the first team to play in a Super Bowl in its own building. Sort of figures with Brady on hand after all of his masterful work (and six rings) in New England.

“It was a great 20 years and at the end of the day, I had an opportunity to become a free agent,” Brady said. “I evaluated different opportunities and just tried to make the best possible decision for myself and my family. I chose Tampa and it’s just been an amazing experience.”

Particularly lately, though that’s hardly any surprise for a guy whose 33 postseason victories lap the quarterbacks field. Tampa Bay (14-5) won three straight road playoff games, including at two intimidating places — the Superdome in New Orleans and Lambeau Field in Green Bay — to make it, well, back home.

Brady is not unbeatable in the big game, of course. In addition to twice beating the Rams and wins over the Panthers, Eagles — and two gifts, from the Falcons and Seahawks — his Patriots fell twice to the Giants and once to Philadelphia. Regardless, getting the Bucs here in his first full season, and during a pandemic, is special.

“It’s an intriguing story,” Brett Favre said. “I know there hasn’t been a story like this, a guy going to his 10th Super Bowl regardless of who it is with. But with a new team, a pandemic, and when I say pandemic ... it is hard enough to change teams for anybody at any level, but as a quarterback it is always harder, especially if the offensive terminology and concepts are totally foreign to you. And you can’t work with the team hands on. I can only imagine how difficult that would be: ‘Let’s show up for the first game and hopefully he will know what I am thinking and I will know what he is thinking.’”

Favre, working during Super Bowl week for SiriusXM NFL Radio, also figures Mahomes has listened enough about facing Brady. Favre faced a similar situation for the 1997 season as leader of the defending champion Packers when they went to the Super Bowl against a veteran QB headed for the Hall of Fame in John Elway.

“I am sure Patrick has heard a bunch until he is blue in the face, what’s it like playing against Tom Brady in the Super Bowl?” Favre said. “He played against him in playoff and (regular-season) games ...

“`How would you feel if he won his whatever number of Super Bowls?’ I am sure Patrick has handled it gracefully. Much like myself: ‘John has come close many years, this may be his last opportunity, how would you feel Brett?’”

Mahomes isn’t thinking about anything but a victory. That’s how pro athletes, particularly superstars, are built.

“I’m trying to find a way to repeat, find a way to win a second championship and find a way to do whatever I can to win with this team,” Mahomes said. “You don’t get these opportunities every single year ... so you don’t want to look back and have regrets.”

The line is 3 1/2. Pro Picks loves that half a point.

CHIEFS, 30-27

