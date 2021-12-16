STATS AND STUFF: Miami is seeking to be the sixth team in the last 18 years to go 3-0 against the Giants and Jets in the same regular season. (The others: New England and Philadelphia in 2019, Philadelphia in 2015, New England and Dallas in 2007.) ... The Jets would be assured of a last-place finish in the AFC East with a loss. It would be their fifth such finish in the last six years. ... The Jets are allowing 30.5 points per game, on pace for the second most in franchise history. The 1975 team gave up 30.9 per game. ... New York is 2-0 when holding opponents under 100 rushing yards, 1-10 otherwise. ... The Dolphins are 17-7 in November, December and January under coach Brian Flores. Only Kansas City (21) and Baltimore (18) have more wins during those months since 2019. ...Miami is looking to get to 7-7 after starting the season 1-7. The only team in NFL history to pull off that exact feat was the Jets in 1974. ... Miami is one of 14 teams this season within a game of the .500 mark through 13 games. That’s the most in the NFL since the merger.