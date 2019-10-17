STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bills have won six of past seven at home against Dolphins. ... Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ change of heart has QB Ryan Fitzpatrick starting in place of Josh Rosen, and against one of journeyman’s seven former teams. ... Fitzpatrick was Bills’ starter in 2011, previous time Buffalo opened 4-1 before losing nine of final 11 games. ... Fitzpatrick 3-2 against Buffalo since being released by Bills after 2012 season. ... Dolphins have yet to have gain of 15 or more yards rushing. ... Outscored by combined 180-42, minus-138 point differential through five games third largest since 1940 behind only 1954 Washington (minus-139) and 1950 Baltimore (minus-150). ... Tied for last in league in TDs passing (three) and TDs rushing (one). By comparison, Tom Brady has three touchdowns rushing. ... RB Mark Walton totaled 75 yards rushing and receiving last week in first NFL start. ... Defense has allowed league-high 131.0 rating to opposing QBs. ... On positive side: Dolphins have committed 28 penalties, second-fewest in league. ... DE Taco Charlton has two of team’s five sacks. ... Bills have missed playoffs past two times started 4-1, including 2008, when finished 7-9. ... QB Josh Allen oversaw third winning drive of season and sixth of career with go-ahead TD on 7-yard pass to rookie Duke Williams with 9:46 remaining in fourth quarter against Titans. ... RB Frank Gore 79 all-purpose yards away from becoming ninth player to reach 19,000, and two TDs short of becoming 25th player with 100. ... Allowed 17 points or fewer in six consecutive games, matching team’s longest streak since Dec. 15, 2002 to Sept. 21, 2003. ... Of 21 opponent drives crossing midfield, only nine have produced points. ... Ex-Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips had career-best three sacks against Titans. ... Fantasy tip: Bills defense likely to continue string of dominance against Dolphins’ popgun attack no matter if Fitzpatrick considered an upgrade over turnover-prone Rosen.