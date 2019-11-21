STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES __ Both teams coming off turbulent week. Dolphins released suspended RB Mark Walton after arrest on charges of punching pregnant girlfriend. Browns dealing with fallout from Myles Garrett’s suspension for clobbering Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with helmet. ... Matchup of two first-year coaches: Miami’s Brian Flores, Cleveland’s Freddie Kitchens. ... Miami’s shaky secondary took another hit as starting safeties Reshad Jones and safety Bobby McCain went on injured reserve. ... Dolphins roughed up last week after modest two-game winning streak. ... Dolphins starting RB Kalen Ballage averaging 1.9 yards per carry, ranks 233rd in NFL. Ballage’s longest run is 8 yards; 20 quarterbacks have longer run this season. ... Miami outscored by league-worst 166 points, outscored 70-3 in third quarter.... Dolphins rank last in turnover differential (minus-13) and takeaways (7). ... Jakeem Grant had 101-yard kickoff return for TD last week, and his four special teams return TDs are new Dolphins record. ... WR DeVante Parker had career-high 135 receiving yards on seven receptions last week. ... Dolphins have 55 penalties for 444 yards, both league lows. ... Last week, Dolphins became 12th team since 1991 to recover onside kick and return kickoff for TD in same game. ... Miami has league-low 13 sacks. ... Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick turns 37 Sunday. He’s first QB to win start for seven teams. ... Browns creeping back toward playoff picture after slow start with two straight home wins. ... Browns 2-0 in AFC North for first time. ... Cleveland has not committed turnover in past three games. ... Browns QB Baker Mayfield has five TD passes and no interceptions over past three games. ... RB Nick Chubb has 1,011 yards in 10 games, 101.1 average per game, club’s highest through 10 games since Hall of Famer Jim Brown (103.3) in 1964. ... Browns offense has new look with RB Kareem Hunt back after eight-game suspension. Hunt gives Mayfield another receiving option; Hunt had six catches last week. ... Cleveland defense down several starters with Garrett, DT Larry Ogunjobi (one-game suspension), S Morgan Burnett (injured reserve) all out. ... LB Joe Schobert had one of best games last week with two interceptions, four breakups, one sack and 10 tackles. ... Browns TE David Njoku returned to practice after being out since Week 2 with broken wrist. ... Browns WR Jarvis Landry spent four seasons with Dolphins before being traded to Browns in 2018. ... Fantasy Tip: Landry has TD in three straight games. He circled Miami game on calendar as he’s eager to exact some revenge on former team.