Coach Brian Flores declined Thursday to discuss the nature of the latest surgery, and would not say whether he expects Howard to be ready for the offseason program.
Howard was placed on injured reserve after Week 8. Last year, he missed four games but still tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl.
