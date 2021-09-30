STATS AND STUFF: Don Shula, who coached the Colts and Dolphins in a 33-year career that saw him win more games than anyone else in NFL history, is being honored by Miami this weekend. Shula died in May 2020, and the pandemic kept the Dolphins from any public celebrations of his life until now. ... Wentz has been sacked eight times behind an offensive line that has been without at least one projected starter in each of Indy’s first three games. .. The Dolphins were the NFL’s best team in third-down conversion defense in 2020 (31.2%). So far this season, they’ve been the NFL’s worst in that department (59.1%). ... Nelson has started all 54 games, including playoffs, since Indianapolis drafted him sixth overall in 2018. ... Brissett spent the previous four seasons in Indy where he went 11-19 during two stints as the starter. He replaced Andrew Luck in 2017 and 2019. ... The Colts have the second-fewest penalties (9) and second-fewest penalty yards (107).