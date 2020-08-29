Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England.
Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa took the snaps in Fitzpatrick’s absence. For Tagovailoa, Miami’s top draft pick, it was the closest he’s been to game action since a hip injury ended his Alabama career in November.
“It wasn’t something I was nervous to do,” he said. “But I got emotional when Fitz ended up leaving. That was pretty difficult. I thought of my own mom.”
