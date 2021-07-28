Howard reported for the start of training camp Tuesday to avoid being fined, and then posted a statement on social media saying he doesn’t feel valued or respected by the team.
Howard skipped mandatory minicamp in June and is unhappy with the $75.25 million, five-year extension he signed two years ago.
“We expect him to contribute the same way he has,” Flores said. “We’ll understand his concerns, and we’ll just try to work through this as best we can.”
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL