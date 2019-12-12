STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins at MetLife Stadium for second straight week. They are 6-5 in stadium, all wins against Jets. ... QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ran for 65 yards last weekend, his second best in NFL game. His 2,511 yards passing are his most since 2016 (2,710). ... Rookie RB Patrick Laird had career-high 86 yards from scrimmage against Jets. ... WR DeVante Parker has career highs of 882 yards receiving and six TDs. But he went into concussion protocol last Sunday ... WR Allen Hurns had season-highs of five catches for 68 yards, and fellow WR Isaiah Ford had career highs of six catches for 92 yards last weekend. ... CB Eric Rowe had nine tackles and first forced fumble vs. Jets. ... S Steven Park had interception last week. .... LB Jerome Baker has career-high 93 tackles. ... Dolphins tied for third lowest in NFL with 75 accepted penalties. ... Giants on franchise-record tying nine-game losing streak. But they won last three in series, including 2007 game in London. ... QB Eli Manning threw two TDs in first start since Sept. 15. Ranks seventh in NFL history with 56,740 yards passing and 364 TDs passing. ... WR Darius Slayton has three two-TD reception games, first rookie since Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans in 2014. ... LB Alec Ogletree aims for his third game in row with at least nine tackles. ... Rookie LB Oshane Ximines had first two-sack game. ... S Antoine Bethea had season-high 13 tackles last week. ... LB Marcus Golden has team-high 8 1/2 sacks. ... Fantasy tip: Opposing quarterbacks have thrown 24 touchdowns against Giants, Aaron Rodgers of Packers and Carson Wentz of Eagles had six overall in last two. Fitzgerald’s turn this week.