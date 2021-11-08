WR Will Fuller. Anyone can see why he was needed; the Dolphins simply can’t get the long ball going in the passing game and Fuller was signed after last season to be the guy to help them change that. But he missed one game while completing a suspension imposed by the league last season, another for personal reasons and five more since with a broken finger. There’s still enough season left for him to show the Dolphins if he’s worth another look in 2022, though from a return-on-investment standpoint Miami will surely note that he’s made about $5 million in salary so far this season for four catches that went for 26 yards.