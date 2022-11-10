Dolphins host Browns looking for fourth straight win

STATS AND STUFF: The Browns return from their bye week, which followed a solid all-around performance in the win over Cincinnati. ... The Browns play six of their next nine games on the road. ... QB Jacoby Brissett had a career-high 133.7 rating after completing 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a TD against the Bengals. ... Brissett spent last season with the Dolphins, going 2-3 in five starts. He laughed when asked if he wanted revenge on Miami. “They didn’t do anything wrong to me,” he said. “I’m a little too old to hold grudges if they did. It’s not my style. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 2-0 following a bye. ... Chubb (46) needs two rushing TDs to move into third place on the team’s career list behind Hall of Famers Leroy Kelly (74) and Jim Brown (106). Chubb rushed for 106 yards and a TD in Cleveland’s 2019 win over Miami. ... Chubb and Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb are cousins. ... Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett had 1 1/2 sacks vs. the Bengals and has 7 1/2 this season. ... Cleveland’s defense limited Cincinnati to 36 yards rushing on Oct. 31. ... LB Sione Takitaki had a career-high 13 tackles and a sack vs. Cincinnati. Takitaki’s role expanded following season-ending injuries to Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips. ... Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has 18 completions, a 64.3 percent completion rate and 117.6 passer rating on throws of 20 yards or more. ... Miami’s Mike McDaniel joined Dave Wannstedt as the only coaches in Dolphins history to win at least six of their first nine games. Wannstedt went 7-2 in his first nine games in 2000. ... The Dolphins are 5-3 in their past eight road games. ... The Dolphins haven’t started the season 7-3 since 2001. ... RB Raheem Mostert is Miami’s leading rusher with 478 yards and is on pace to surpass his career high of 772 yards set in 2019. ... Miami is second in the NFL in yards per play (6.33). ... The Dolphins have faced five of the NFL’s top 15 scoring defenses this season: Bills, Patriots, Jets, Vikings, and Bengals. ... LB Melvin Ingram has faced the Browns five times in his career and has 16 tackles, three sacks, one pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.