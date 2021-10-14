STATS AND STUFF: This is a matchup of two of the three NFL teams with the longest losing streaks. Miami has dropped four straight since winning at New England to open the season. Jacksonville has lost 20 in a row, the second-longest skid in NFL history. Tampa Bay holds the record with 26 in a row, set in 1977. Detroit (0-5) is the league’s only other currently winless team. ... In 29 previous NFL games in London, the Dolphins are one of only two teams to be shut out. They lost to New Orleans 20-0 in 2017, three weeks before the Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona 33-0. ... Jacksonville is playing its league-high eighth game in London. The Dolphins are playing a fifth in London, the second most among NFL teams. ... Jacksonville is playing its first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after hosting one game annually at historic Wembley Stadium between 2013 and 2019. The Jags hope to sign another long-term contract to play a home game annually at Wembley.