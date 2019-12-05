STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins won first game of season last time teams squared off last month with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing for 288 yards and three TDs against former team. ... Dolphins would tie all-time series with AFC East rivals, including playoffs, at 54-54-1 with victory. It would also be Dolphins’ fifth straight vs. Jets. ... Dolphins last week had highest point total since 2015. ... Miami WR DeVante Parker had his first two-touchdown game last week vs. Eagles, with both scores coming thanks to leaping catches. Also had career-high 159 yards on seven receptions. Fifth-year pro on pace for his first 1,000-yard season. ... Mike Gesicki’s 401 yards receiving this season are most by Dolphins TE since Charles Clay in 2014. ... Jason Sanders became first kicker since 1977 to catch touchdown pass last week, then became fourth Dolphins player to win AFC special teams player of week twice in one season. ... Dolphins tied for last in NFL with turnover differential of minus-14. Also have league’s worst differential in points and yards. ... Miami has league-low 16 sacks and has allowed 49 to tie for most in league. ... Dolphins have five DBs who have gotten their first career interception this season: CBs Nik Needham, Jomal Wiltz, Ryan Lewis and Chris Lammons, and S Steven Parker. ... Jets had three-game winning streak stopped by previously winless Bengals last Sunday. New York became first team in NFL history to lose to two teams that were 0-7 or worse in same season. ... Jets had no trips inside red zone at Cincinnati as offense struggled mightily after scoring 34 points in three straight games. ... New York called for 10 penalties, including seven on offensive line. LT Kelvin Beachum had three called on him, including holding in end zone that resulted in safety. ... QB Sam Darnold was 28 of 48 for 239 yards, undone by several dropped passes, was also sacked four times. On positive side, Darnold has just one INT over last four games. ... RB Le’Veon Bell finished with just 32 yards on 10 carries against Cincinnati’s NFL-worst run defense and still hasn’t gained more than 70 yards in any game this season. ... WR Robby Anderson has 11 receptions for 187 yards and TD in last two games. ... Jets allowing NFL-low 75.3 yards rushing per game and just 2.89 yards per carry. New York also leading league with 98 tackles for no gain or negative yardage, excluding kneeldowns, according to Radar360. Next closest is Tampa Bay with 71. ... Only one player has rushed for 100 yards against Jets this season: Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, who had 105 in Week 6, when Jets won game. ... S Jamal Adams likely to miss game for first time in three-year NFL career with sprained ankle. Adams leads Jets with 77 total tackles, 6½ sacks and 14 quarterback hits. ... Fantasy tip: With Jets’ secondary banged-up and short-handed, Parker could be in for another big day. Plug him into your lineup.