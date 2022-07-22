Dolphins' Jones on PUP, Campbell on non-football injury list

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins will be without cornerback Byron Jones and defensive back Elijah Campbell when training camp opens next week.
Jones had surgery in March on his lower left leg. He is entering his eighth NFL season overall and third with the Dolphins, after appearing in 30 of a possible 33 games for Miami in 2020 and 2021.
Campbell is entering his third season, his second with Miami, after playing in seven games with the Dolphins last fall.
