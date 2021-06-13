“I want to play here for the rest of my career,” Baker said Friday at a Dolphins’ organized team activity workout, one that preceded a mandatory minicamp scheduled for this week. “I love it here. I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. Yeah, I definitely see myself playing here for a long time.”
The Dolphins took the former Ohio State standout in the third round of the 2018 draft, making him the 73rd pick overall.
___
