STATS AND STUFF: There are seven Alabama players on the rosters, including Tagovailoa and New England QB Mac Jones — who were teammates in Tuscaloosa. ... Last season was the first time the Dolphins finished ahead of the Patriots in the division standings since 2000. The teams had identical regular-season records in 2001, 2002 and 2008. ... The teams combined for 66 points (33 apiece) in their two meetings last season, the ninth-lowest combined total in the 53 two-game season series between the franchises. ... The Dolphins are 29-25-1 in season openers, Patriots are 35-26, 15-2 in their last 17. ... Jones will become the first Patriots rookie quarterback to start the season opener since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. ... Under Bill Belichick, quarterbacks are 6-0 in their first career starts. Of those, Eric Zeier (Cleveland in 1995) and Jacoby Brissett (2016) made their first career starts during their rookie seasons. ... With rookie K Quinn Nordin making the 53-man roster, the Patriots have now had an undrafted free agent make that for 18 consecutive seasons. ... CB J.C. Jackson was second in the NFL with a career-high nine INTs in 2020. He is the only player with five or more INTs in each of the past two seasons. ... LB Kyle Van Noy had 69 tackles, six sacks and a career-high 10 tackles for a loss in 2020 with the Dolphins and now is back with New England.