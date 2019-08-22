MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9)

New faces: Coach Brian Flores, QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, DTs Christian Wilkins and Adolphus Washington, T Jordan Mills, CB Eric Rowe, DEs Tank Caradine and Nate Orchard, LB Sam Eguavoen, TE Dwayne Allen, Gs Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter, WR Preston Williams.

Key losses: Coach Adam Gase, QBs Ryan Tannehill and Brock Osweiler, DEs Cameron Wake, William Hayes, Andre Branch, and Robert Quinn, RB Frank Gore, OTs Sam Young and Ja’Wuan James, WR Danny Amendola, G Josh Sitton, TE MarQueis Gray.

Strengths: Early reviews of Flores are favorable as he tries to establish winning culture, even if winning must wait a while. Quarterback competition between veteran Fitzpatrick and young Rosen will provide some interest. QBs have solid receiving corps to work with, along with two good RBs in Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage. Deep secondary led by CB Xavien Howard is strength of shaky defense.

Weaknesses: Games are won up front, and that’s where Dolphins are likely to lose them. LT Laremy Tunsil ranks with best in NFL, but rest of OL is messy. Dolphins had only 31 sacks last year, fourth-lowest total in league, and then lost four DEs in offseason. That makes biggest issue finding ways to generate pass rush. Flores will mix 3-4 and 4-3 schemes and play up to six DBs in attempt to hide defensive deficiencies.

Fantasy Players To Watch: WR Kenny Stills. Dolphins’ best deep threat has 32 career TD catches and average of 16.0 yards per reception, and he could become favorite target of Fitzpatrick, who throws deep ball well.

Vegas Says: Win Super Bowl 300-1. Over/under wins 4 1/2.

Expectations: It has been 19 years since Dolphins won playoff game, and that streak will likely continue, because they have NFL’s longest Super Bowl odds and are widely expected to have league’s worst record. By year’s end Dolphins will have had 21 starting QBs since Dan Marino. Fitzpatrick will set NFL record by throwing pass for his eighth team. Expect Rosen to start as some point as he’s given chance to show whether he can be franchise quarterback. Aside from his play and Flores’ navigation of rocky season, biggest drama will be how Dolphins position themselves to take QB early in 2020 draft.

