Running back Matt Breida was placed on the reserve-COVID 19 list Friday, causing further uncertainty at a position hard hit by injuries.
Running backs Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are doubtful, and running back-receiver Malcolm Perry (chest) is questionable. Myles Gaskin, Miami’s leading rusher this season, might be activated after a knee injury forced him to miss the past four games.
