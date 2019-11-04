Walton was sentenced in August to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge. Other charges, including marijuana possession and reckless driving, were dismissed.
In a statement, Miami coach Brian Flores said Walton has done everything asked of him since he signed with the Dolphins in May.
