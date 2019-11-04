The undrafted Williams was a pleasant surprise amid the team’s dismal start this season. He leads the Dolphins with 32 catches for 428 yards and caught two touchdown passes Sunday.
Williams also has a punt return average of 11.5 yards, the best by any NFL player with at least 10 returns this season.
