Tagovailoa. He’s completed 27 passes in each of his past two games, hitting on 82% on Nov. 22 against the Jets and 84% this past Sunday against Carolina. Those numbers — at least 27 completions with at least 82% accuracy — have been reached in back-to-back games only once before, by Peyton Manning in 2013. Expand the completion percentage to 80%, and only Kyler Murray (earlier this season) and Drew Brees (2018) get added to the list.