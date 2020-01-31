“I want to keep playing,” Fitzpatrick told the Dolphins’ flagship radio station, WQAM, at the Super Bowl media center. “Physically you have to re-evaluate everything. and mentally and emotionally. It didn’t take very long for me to know, with the season we had and how much fun I had out there. I want to keep playing.”

Fitzpatrick is under contract with Miami for $5.5 million in 2020.

The Dolphins have the fifth pick in the April draft, and there’s speculation they’ll take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick said that’s fine with him.

“The best thing for me to do is to go in and be myself and show my work ethic, and hope that grows on the younger guys,” Fitzpatrick said. “I really enjoy helping younger guys. I have no problem with that.”

