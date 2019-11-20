Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard played in just five games before going on injured reserve last month with a knee injury.
Receiver Gary Jennings also went on injured reserve Wednesday. Safety Adrian Colbert was signed off Seattle’s practice squad, linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was activated from injured reserve and defensive tackle Gerald Willis was promoted from the practice squad.
