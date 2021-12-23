STATS AND STUFF: The Dolphins are trying to immediately follow a seven-game losing streak with a seven-game winning streak, while the Saints have won two straight since ending a five-game skid. ... This is Miami’s first road game since Nov. 21 at the Jets. ... The Saints are 24-23 on Monday nights, the Dolphins are 42-43. ... Miami is playing on Monday night for the 86th time, second most in the NFL behind Dallas’ 87 appearances. ... This is New Orleans’ second Monday night game of 2021. The Dolphins haven’t had a two-Monday schedule since 2017. ... The last season in which the Saints didn’t have a Monday night game was 2004, and this is the 10th time in the last 11 seasons in which New Orleans had a MNF game at home. ... The Dolphins are 6-4 this season with Tagovailoa at QB. Tagovailoa leads the NFL in completion percentage at 69.9. ... Tagovailoa passed for 196 yards and two TDs last week and has had a rating of 100 or better in four of his past five starts, as well as a completion rate above 70% in three of his past four games. ... RB Duke Johnson had a career-high 127 scrimmage yards (107 rushing, 20 receiving) and two TDs rushing last week. ... Waddle has at least eight catches in his past three games and leads rookies with his 86 catches. ... LB Jerome Baker had two sacks last week and has at least one tackle for loss in each of his last three games. ... DE Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack and pass defensed last week. ... Saints RB Alvin Kamara has 1,016 scrimmage yards (668 rushing, 348 receiving) and is one of two RBs (Ezekiel Elliott) with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards in each of the past five seasons. ... WR Marquez Callaway led New Orleans with six receptions for a career-high 112 yards last week in what was his first-career 100-yard game. ... DE Cameron Jordan had two sacks and a forced fumble last week and became the fifth active player with 100 career sacks (100 1/2). ... LB Demario Davis needs five tackles for his fifth-straight 100-tackle season.