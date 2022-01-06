STATS AND STUFF: New England is in position to allow the fewest points in the NFL for the second time in the last three years. The Patriots will be in the top 10 in that category for a 10th consecutive season. ...Patriots QB Mac Jones is one of seven quarterbacks to have a five-touchdown, zero-interception game at Hard Rock Stadium as a college or NFL player. He did it in last year’s College Football Playoff national championship game for Alabama against Ohio State. ... Including playoffs, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a losing road record against six teams: Miami (9-12), Pittsburgh (6-9), Denver (5-8), Detroit (2-4), Kansas City (2-4) and Seattle (1-3). ... The Patriots enter this week having allowed 26 sacks, tied for second fewest in the NFL behind Tampa Bay (22). The Dolphins’ defense has 46 sacks, tied with Chicago for third most in the NFL behind Pittsburgh (52) and the Rams (47). ... Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki has 71 catches this season, two shy of matching Randy McMichael’s team record for tight ends set in 2004 (in 16 games). ... Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa enters this week with a 67.8% completion rate, the second-best in team history among those with at least 2,000 yards in a season. He trails only Ryan Fitzpatrick (68.5% in 2020) in that department. ... Because of the new 17-game schedule, some teams get nine home games. Miami is playing nine games at home this season for the first time since 2008. The Patriots, meanwhile, have played at least nine home games — including postseason matchups — in 17 of the last 19 seasons.