STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins making NFL-record 85th “Monday Night” appearance. Miami 42-42 on Monday. ... Pittsburgh 47-24 on Mondays, including 26-5 at home. ... Dolphins have dropped nine straight going back to last season. ... Steelers have won six of past eight meetings. ... Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to make second straight start. Fitzpatrick threw for 411 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs vs. Pittsburgh while playing for Tampa Bay in 2018. ... Fitzpatrick became 46th player in NFL history to reach 30,000 yards passing vs. Buffalo. ... Miami held second-half lead last week for first time this season. ... Dolphins WR Devante Parker with 1 TD catch each of past three games. ... Miami’s 381 yards vs. Buffalo season high for 31st-ranked offense. ... Dolphins WR Preston Williams second among rookies in receptions (23). ... Miami DE Taco Charlton has three sacks since being claimed off waivers from Dallas Sept. 19. ... Steelers QB Mason Rudolph expected to start. Rudolph missed Oct. 13 win vs. LA Chargers with concussion. ... Pittsburgh’s five sacks allowed rank fewest in NFL. ... Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick with 32 tackles, interception and fumble recovery since being traded from Miami to Pittsburgh on Sept. 17. ... Pittsburgh LB Devin Bush leads NFL rookies in tackles (52). Bush has accounted for 6 of 15 turnovers (two interceptions, four fumble recoveries). ... Steelers’ 15 takeaways tied for second in NFL. Matches team’s entire total in 2018. ... Pittsburgh tied for fifth in sacks (20). ... Pittsburgh struggling to get ball downfield without injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. ... Steelers averaging just 9.9 yards per reception, 14 catches of 20 yards or more rank third-fewest in NFL. ... Pittsburgh missing DE Stephon Tuitt, out for season with torn pectoral. Tyson Alualu, Jayvon Hargrave, rookie Isaiah Buggs expected to pick up slack. ... Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell 11 for 11 on field goals. Boswell made 13 of 20 kicks last season. Fantasy Tip: Good luck if your game depends on big offensive numbers from two of NFL’s weakest attacks. Steelers RB James Conner best bet. Conner 118 total yards, 2 TDs vs. Chargers.