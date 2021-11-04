STATS AND STUFF: This will be the second game in NFL history when both teams enter with 1-7 records, the other being Carolina vs. San Francisco in 2004. ... In Miami’s 2015 win over Houston, Tannehill had three TD throws of at least 50 yards in the game’s first 16 minutes. Meanwhile, going back to last season, the Dolphins have not had a pass of 50 or more yards in their last 553 minutes. ... Houston has been outscored 133-29 on the road this season, and by a staggering 109-8 count since midway through the fourth quarter of its road opener at Cleveland. The Texans have two field goals, a safety and nine turnovers in their last three road games. ... ... A start Sunday would be the 100th of Houston WR Brandin Cooks’ career. He needs 35 yards receiving to reach 7,500 in his career. ... Texans QB Davis Mills had two 300-yard passing games in his last four outings, and his completion percentage — 71.8% — in that four-game span (among players with at least 10 throws) is better than everyone in the NFL besides Mike White and Derek Carr (both 74.0%). ... The teams have combined for four of the nine lowest total-yardage game outputs in the NFL this season (Houston has three, Miami one). ... The Dolphins have four rushing touchdowns, with only one from an actual running back.