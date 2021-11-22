The Dolphins are giving up 0.97 points per opponent possession this month, second best in the NFL behind only New England’s ridiculous 0.42. In September and October, Miami was giving up an average of 2.66 points every time the opponent touched the football. Put another way, teams are scoring on 22% of their possessions against Miami this month, as opposed to scoring on 49% of their possessions in the first two months of the season.