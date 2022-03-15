Williams’ deal includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money, said agent Drew Rosenhaus. Another Rosenhaus client, linebacker Duke Riley, also has agreed to return to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Riley played in 16 games with Miami last season.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins re-signed wide receiver Preston Williams on a one-year deal with a value that could reach about $1.9 million. Preston Williams has appeared in exactly eight games in each of his three seasons with the Dolphins; he caught 32 passes in 2019, 18 passes in 2020, and just six this past season.

The Dolphins have been extremely busy during the NFL’s legal tampering period that ends Wednesday. Tuesday’s deals came a day after they retained one of their own free agents to be in pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah (four years, $65 million) and added, among others, Miami native Teddy Bridgewater (one year, up to $10 million) to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup quarterback; running back Chase Edmonds (two years, $12.6 million); and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (three years, $22.8 million).

