Dolphins visit 49ers in matchup of division leaders

STATS AND STUFF: The Dolphins are seeking their fourth six-game winning streak in the past 30 seasons. The others were in 2005, 2016 and 2021. ... Miami is looking for its best start since beginning 9-3 in 2001. ... QB Tua Tagovailoa is 7-1 with 17 TDs, three interceptions and a 114.4 rating in eight starts against NFC teams. ... Tagovailoa has 1,529 yards passing (305.8 per game), 11 TDs and zero interceptions in his past five starts and has at least three passing touchdowns in three of four road starts this season. ... WR Jaylen Waddle has four 100-yard receiving games this season; WR Tyreek Hill has five. ... Hill had six catches for 85 yards last week. If he catches five passes Sunday, it would be his ninth straight game with at least five receptions, which is tied for the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Hill has 728 yards receiving in five road games this season and has had at least 140 yards receiving in four of five road games. ... Hill caught nine passes for 105 yards when Kansas City faced San Francisco in the Super Bowl in 2020. ... The 49ers are seeking their first five-game winning streak since 2019. ... San Francisco is the eighth team since the merger to allow no points in the second half in four straight games. ... The 49ers have allowed fewer than 100 yards rushing in eight of 11 games this season. ... Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo has not thrown an interception in his past 137 pass attempts, the longest streak of his career. ... McCaffrey has gained a team-high 27 first downs in five games with the Niners. ... San Francisco K Robbie Gould made two FGs last week to tie Sebastian Janikowski and Jason Elam for ninth most all time with 436. ... Niners TE George Kittle needs 61 yards receiving to become the sixth TE to reach 5,000 in his first six seasons. ... San Francisco ranks sixth in the league converting 45.7% of third downs. ... Bosa is the fifth player since 2000 to have at least one sack in nine of his first 10 games in a season.