STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Miami has won nine of the past 11 in the series since losing to the Raiders in the playoffs following the 2000 season. ... The Dolphins can clinch an AFC wild-card berth if they win their final two games. ... The Dolphins are assured of a winning season for just the second time since 2008. They’ve now won eight of their past 10 games. ... Last year the Dolphins allowed an NFL-worst 30.9 points per game. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average. They’ve held opponents without a touchdown in three games, including last week. ... The Dolphins have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. ... Miami CB Xavien Howard leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams, and is tied for second in passes defended with 17. ... Miami has allowed 16 TDs passing after giving up a league-high 39 last year. ... The Dolphins are tied for the league’s fifth-best point differential at plus-95 even though they’ve been outgained by 426 yards. ... The Dolphins lead the league in takeaways (26) and defensive third-down conversion (33%). ... Tua Tagovailoa is 5-2 as Miami’s starting QB, but 51 players have a longer completion than his longest of 35 yards. ... Last week the Dolphins rushed for 250 yards, their highest total since 2016. Salvon Ahmed became their first 100-yard rusher in 32 games. He was one of six rookie starters on offense, the most for any team in a game in two years. ... Miami’s Jason Sanders made 28 of his first 29 field goal tries this year, but in the past two weeks he’s 2 for 4, missing from 45 and 52 yards. ... The Raiders have lost four of five following a 6-3 start and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win. ... Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden’s .377 winning percentage in December is the sixth worst among 81 coaches in the Super Bowl era with at least 25 games in December. ... The Raiders are 2-5 at home in their first season in Las Vegas and can tie a franchise record for home losses in a season with a sixth. ... Las Vegas has allowed eight TDs on opponents’ last 17 possessions that didn’t include a kneel-down. ... QB Marcus Mariota made his Raiders debut last week after starter Derek Carr got hurt. He became the first non-starter since at least 1948 to throw for at least 200 yards (226) and a TD, and run for at least 50 yards (88) and a TD. Carr is hoping to start again this week. ... Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs had 26 carries for 76 yards last week, marking the eighth time a Raiders back was held to less than 3 yards per carry with at least 25 attempts. ... Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has gone a career-long five straight games without a sack. ... Fantasy tip: Las Vegas Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller has had at least 150 yards receiving in two of the past three weeks. His 425 yards receiving in the past three weeks are the most ever for a TE in a three-game span.