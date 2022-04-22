Dolphins will look to address very specific needs in draft

102. MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8)
THEY NEED: C, LB, RB.
THEY DON’T NEED: DB, QB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Arizona State C Dohnovan West; Georgia RB James Cook.
OUTLOOK: With only four picks in this draft, and only two before the seventh and final round, the Dolphins know they can’t afford to miss. That said, Miami also has the luxury of knowing it has addressed many of its needs already, and even a team with a very clear “win now” approach probably isn’t going to be overly worried about finding any immediate-impact players in this draft.
