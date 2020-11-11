Flores also said the Dolphins remain in the NFL’s intensive protocol for COVID-19, and they were without “a few” assistant coaches during Wednesday’s practice, which was limited to a walk-through. Five assistants missed Sunday’s win at Arizona, and at least one tested positive for the coronavirus.
Williams, who was hurt in the game, has 18 catches for 288 yards and a team-high four TD receptions. His injury could mean more playing time for Jakeem Grant, Malcolm Perry and Lynn Bowden Jr.
