Howard missed four games because of knee trouble last year but still tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. He had his first interception of 2019 on Monday.
In May, Howard agreed to terms on a $76.5 million, five-year contract extension, the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback. The deal included $46 million guaranteed.
