Draft Day 3: Kickers and running backs take NFL spotlight

LAS VEGAS — Running backs and kickers — kickers? — were a focus in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.
Of course, it can’t be ignored that the Patriots once had some luck with a late-round QB. What was his name?
The philosophy of taking running backs deeper into proceedings is nothing new, and several highly accomplished ball carriers were taken in Round 4. After Tampa Bay made tight end Cade Otton of Washington the leadoff pick — Rob Gronkowski has not publicly committed to return — Houston grabbed RB Dameon Pierce of Florida. From there, the likes of Zamir White of Georgia, Isaiah Spiller of Texas A&M, Pierre Strong, a standout from South Dakota State of the FCS and Hassan Haskins of Michigan went off the board.
Of the 38 fourth-rounders, including compensatory choices, 20 were on offense, 15 on defense, and the three special-teamers.
The fifth round, however, got started with Washington grabbing North Carolina QB Sam Howell, who was projected as a much higher selection just a year ago, but didn’t have an outstanding final season for the Tar Heels.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL