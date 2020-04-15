THEY NEED: WR, DB, LB, OL, DL.
THEY DON’T NEED: QB, TE.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: LSU WR Justin Jefferson, TCU WR Jalen Reagor, Clemson WR Tee Higgins, LSU S Grant Delpit.
OUTLOOK: With six picks in first four rounds, Eagles have capital to move up in first round to get top receiver. But it’s deep draft for wideouts so they can stay put and get quality player. Personnel boss Howie Roseman emphasizes taking best player available but hard to ignore team’s biggest need is receiver. Roseman is among most active draft-pick swappers, so anything is possible.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.