Sirianni confirmed Graham ruptured his Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season. Right guard Brandon Brooks has a strained right pectoral and will likely be placed on injured reserve but is expected to return. Both are major blows. Graham is an excellent leader on the field and in the locker room. He plans to continue making his presence felt from the sideline. Brooks is one of the best at his position but hasn’t been healthy lately. He missed the 2020 season and a playoff game. Rookie Landon Dickerson was selected in the second round to eventually start and he’s expected to get that chance in Week 3. ... Tight end Zach Ertz was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.