STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cowboys seeking first four-game winning streak in series since winning seven straight from 1992-95. Eagles won six straight from 2000-02. ... Eagles are only NFC East rival with winning record at AT&T Stadium (6-4). ... Cowboys on three-game losing streak after 3-0 start. Haven’t lost four straight since 2015, when they dropped seven in row after starting 2-0. All seven losses came after QB Tony Romo injured in Week 2 win at Philadelphia. ... Eagles 13-5 in prime-time games since Doug Pederson became coach in 2016. ... QB Carson Wentz has averaged 2.2 TDs passing since 2017, second to Patrick Mahomes (2.8). ... Wentz has sixth-best passer rating (100.5) in that span. ... Rookie Miles Sanders ranks third among RBs in scrimmage yards per touch (5.97). ... Sanders has a 30-plus yard play from scrimmage in four straight games. ... RB Jordan Howard has five TDs in past four games. ... DE Derek Barnett had two sacks and forced fumble in only career game vs. Dallas on Nov. 19, 2017. ... DE Brandon Graham has four sacks in past two games. ... Eagles ranked No. 2 in run defense (72.8 ypg), and first since 2016 (91.2). ... Offense third with 50 percent third-down conversion rate. ... Dak Prescott tied Roger Staubach’s Dallas record for rushing TDs by QB with 20th vs Jets, has most in NFL since entering league in 2016. ... Prescott has won six straight against division foes, averaging 346 yards and 121.3 rating with 17 TDs, three interceptions. ... Ezekiel Elliott had 152 scrimmage yards against Jets for 13th game with at least 150 scrimmage yards and 22nd 100-yard rushing game (105) since entering league in 2016. Both are most among RBs. ... WRs Amari Cooper (thigh) and Randall Cobb (back) missed practice to start week, as did OTs Tyron Smith (ankle) and La’el Collins (knee). Cobb, Smith, Collins missed Jets game, Cooper left in first quarter after aggravating injury. ... In previous meeting, Cooper had 10 catches, 217 yards, 3 TDs, including game-winner in OT. ... DE Robert Quinn leads Cowboys with five sacks despite two-game suspension to start season. ... Brett Maher kicked his second career 62-yard field goal against Jets to become first with two kicks at least that long. ... Fantasy tip: Eagles haven’t allowed 100-yard rusher in nine straight regular-season games. Most recent was Elliott with 113 in previous meeting.