NOTES: Sirianni said he holds out hope that Taylor will play again this season . ... Sirianni disclosed that he took RB Miles Sanders out of Sunday’s victory over the Saints after Sanders ran out of bounds, stopping the clock late, even though they’d discussed that mistake after Sanders made it twice against Carolina. “Mentally, I’ve just got to stay locked in and know what I’ve got to do,” said Sanders, who finished with 94 yards on 16 carries. Sirianni noted that Sanders could have logged 100 yards (for the first time this season) had he not been taken out. “Repeat offenders of things, we usually get mad about. He knows,” Sirianni said.