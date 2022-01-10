“We’re going to have our same process that we’ve had throughout the entire year of trying to get a little bit better each day to give ourselves a chance to go 1-0,” Sirianni said Monday. “And we know how good of a team that Tampa is. That’s going to be typical through the playoffs. ... We’re going to stay the same way. I know it sounds cliché, but it’s just if you start doing anything different now in the playoffs than you’ve done the entire 18 weeks prior, you’ve done the 17 or 18 weeks wrong. That’s my philosophy, that’s how I was raised in this business, and I think that’s what good coaching is.